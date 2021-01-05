Cruellest postcodes for animal abuse revealed

Ziggy was found in a small filthy cage with a serious injury to her back leg, which was left untreated and had to be amputated.

Puppies and kittens left to die, dogs caged with little food or water, and pets riddled with fleas and ticks were among hundreds of cases of abuse reported to the Mackay RSPCA last year.

The extent of the region’s cruelty has been exposed by the animal welfare organisation, with almost two reports of abuse reaching Mackay inspectors every day for the past 12 months.

RSPCA Queensland data said there were 650 cruelty complaints across the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions in 2020.

Some of the most heinous cases included a bird left for dead after being pierced with an arrow, a possum strung up in a noose, two tiny kingfishers glued to a post in a state forest, and a pregnant dog who was crammed in a small cage with a rotting wound.

Bowen was the worst hotspot for cruelty complaints with 77 reported incidents.

Seven puppies were discovered by a fisherman beside a Bowen river in 2020.

The rate of abuse in the Whitsunday coastal town increased by 25 per cent from 2019, with Bowen now listed as the 23rd worst postcode in Queensland for animal cruelty.



There were 48 cruelty complaints in Sarina, 42 in North Mackay, and 38 in Andergrove.

Moranbah was the worst town for animal abuse in the Isaac region, with 37 incidents.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said one “glimmer of hope” was the slight decrease in cases compared to 2019.

Marian woman Kiya Durbridge found two kingfisher birds glued to the sign at Cathu State Forrest in 2020.

There were more than 660 cruelty complaints in the greater Mackay region in 2019.

Mr Beatty said across Queensland there were 1535 fewer animal abuse complaints and 793 fewer rescues last year compared to 2019.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but the number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” Mr Beatty said.

He said there were 17,146 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues last year.

RSPCA investigated an incident where a dead possum was strung up at Slade Point in 2020.

Mr Beatty said some of the more distressing inspectorate cases included a kitten that had firecrackers taped to it and set alight and a dog that was shot in the leg that had to be amputated.

Mr Beatty said the Inspectorate Task force investigated 26 jobs in relation to dog fighting and cock fighting events, 58 commercial breeders and seven rescue groups.

He said there were four current prosecutions relating to the prohibited events and two each in relation to breeders and rescue groups.

Abuse hot spots in Mackay Isaac and Whitsunday

Provided by RSPCA Queensland

1. Bowen: 77 cruelty complaints

2. Sarina: 48

3. North Mackay: 42

4. Andergrove: 38

5. Moranbah: 37

6. Mackay: 34

7. West Mackay: 30

8. Slade Point: 26

9. South Mackay: 26

10. Blacks Beach: 21

11. East Mackay: 15

12. Eimeo: 13

13. Proserpine: 12

14. Beaconsfield: 10

15. Jubilee Pocket: 10

16. Cannonvale: 8

17. Collinsville: 8

18. Dysart: 8

19. Marian: 8

20. Shoal Point: 8

21. Airlie Beach: 7

22. Alligator Creek: 7

23. Bucasia: 7

24. Paget: 7

25. Mount Pleasant: 7

26. Glenella: 6

27. Hay Point: 6

28. Mirani: 6

29. Palmyra: 6

30. Walkerston 6

31. Sarina Range: 5

32. Bakers Creek: 5

33. Clermont: 5

34. Eton: 5

35. Finch Hatton: 4

36. Grasstree Beach: 4

37. Kuttabul: 4

38. Mount Julian: 4

39. Alligator Creek: 3

40. Bloomsbury: 3

41. Habana: 3

42. Koumala: 3

43. Ooralea: 3

44. Richmond: 3

45. Seaforth: 3

46. Strathdickie: 3

47. Balberra: 2

48. Hampden: 2

49. Armstrong Beach: 2

50. Cannon Valley: 2

51. Farleigh: 2

52. Glenden: 2

53. Haliday Bay: 2

54. Middlemount: 2

55. Midge Point: 2

56. Mount Marlow: 2

57. Mount Ossa: 2

58. Nebo: 2

59. Woodwark: 2

60. Cremorne: 1

61. Epsom: 1

62. Freshwater Point: 1

63. Pauls Pocket: 1

64. Benholme: 1

65. Eungella: 1

66. Gargett: 1

67. Greenmount: 1

68. Gregory River: 1

69. Hamilton Island: 1

70. Kesley Creek: 1

71. Mackay Harbour: 1

72. Mandalay: 1

73. Mcewans Beach: 1

74. Munbura: 1

75. North Eton: 1

76. Pinnacle: 1

77. Richmond: 1

78. Riordanvale: 1

79. Sandiford: 1

80. Sarina Beach: 1

81. Septimus: 1

82. St Lawrence: 1

83. Strathfield: 1

84. Sugarloaf: 1

85. The Leap: 1