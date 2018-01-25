Cruise down the street in style

ROLL UP: The annual Australia Day Clermont Street Parade is on again today.

ROLL UP: The annual Australia Day Clermont Street Parade is on again today. Contributed

THE Australia Day celebrations in Clermont will launch Friday afternoon with a festive parade involving the entire town.

A long-held tradition in Clermont, the Australia Day parade is an annual event that the locals look forward to, giving them the opportunity to dress up

their vehicles and unite as one as they cruise down the main streets in town.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the unique parade allows the community to really commemorate where the town started.

"Given the rich cultural heritage of the Clermont township, the very path taken through Capella Street to Centenary Park gives honour to its tragic beginnings where a flood moved the town centre,” she said.

"The Australia Day parade sees entries from many local groups, clubs and families, with the winner of the Best Aussie Day Float drawn at proceeding celebrations.”

Starting from the iconic railway carriages on Hershel St, down Capella St and ending at Centenary Park, the parade will finish by honouring the community.

A free Australia Day celebration will be taking place at Centenary Park, where outstanding local Aussies will be recognised during an official ceremony, followed by a free sausage sizzle, a jumping castle, twilight markets and a range of local talented performers.

To enter a vehicle or float into the parade, simply meet at Hershel St, Clermont, ready to roll at 3.30pm.

Cr Baker said the entire region should spend today celebrating together.

"Australia Day unites us as a community, celebrates the rich diversity of our backgrounds and reminds us that we are blessed to live in such a great nation,” she said.

"Grab your family, flags and face paint and join in this year's Australia Day fun.”