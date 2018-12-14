Crunch time is here

IT'S crunch time for OP eligible students across the state and Andie-Lee Cilliers is one of many who is eagerly awaiting the announcement of final results tomorrow (Saturday).

Despite the nerves, Miss Cilliers said she is excited for the results.

"Our whole 13 years of school have led up to this and on Saturday we'll find out how well we've done.

"I'm very excited and I can't wait to hear about my friends.”

Graduating Year 12 at Emerald State High School, Miss Cilliers is one of the few who received an OP prediction of one, two or three, but despite the result, has already received a university offer to pursue her degree of International Relations and Law.

She recently received a conditional offer from her first preference of Bond University and was also lucky enough to receive a scholarship after undergoing a tough three-stage process.

"I'm super excited about that,” she said.

"I just need an OP 8 (for her scholarship) and then I'm in. So I'm like 'please be at least an OP 8'.

"I'll be very happy with a (OP) three, but I don't think I'll get an OP 1.”

Although it wasn't an easy journey, Miss Celliers said studying was always "enjoyable” with her group of friends, turning into weekends of fun, something she said she would miss.

Miss Cilliers would like to thank her school teachers and said she wouldn't be where she is without them.

"We've had an amazing group of teachers that not only taught us what we need to know for our exams and assignments, but they've taught us so much about life and there's no way I would be where I am today without them.”

Her mum, Claudine Cilliers said she (Andie-Lee) has always been a dedicated student who has had an "amazing team behind her”.

"She has an incredible work ethic, she's very motivated and loves to achieve.”

Mrs Cilliers said she would be proud of her daughter despite the result.

"The OP doesn't really matter, she's enjoyed the process, and that's the most important part of it.

"[She has] an amazing group of friends who worked well together and they really inspired each other to achieve the best they could.

"There was a lot of fun along the way, it wasn't just study, study, study.”

Students will have access to their results and OP scores on December 15 on the Student Connect Website.