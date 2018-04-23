Crushers take the game

THE Blackwater Crushers have added some players to their roster and were too good for the Emerald Tigers on Sunday, April 15.

The Tigers were led by Mitch Donohoe and Peter Harboard up front and the ball went out the back line after four minutes and Ben Kerswell scored out wide with a great turn of pace.

The Tigers were in front.

Crushers' big man Brendan Braam and man of the match Danny Tanner led the Crushers up front, making plenty of ground.

Danny was constantly a danger to the Tigers' line.

After 11 minutes, Chris Johnson received the ball, running through a hole, and ran 45m and offloaded to halfback Dean Blackman to register his first try.

The Tigers continued to go toe to toe with the Crushers, with Andrew Doyle turning the Crushers around with a good passing and kicking game.

In the 17th minute, Crushers half Dean Blackman scored his second try from a kick and chase for Crushers to lead 10-4.

Chris Johnson was making plenty of ground out wide and Isaih Huet was doing the same for the Tigers, and from a kick and chase running for 50m he scored his try for the Tigers.

Crushers' Shane Pingel was unstoppable, and he played a good power game from the second row.

Before halftime, Joshua Tanner passed to Danyon Reed and then to Pingel to score his first try.

Crushers led 16-8 at halftime.

In the second half, Crushers were quick off the mark and Shane Pingel scored a try after a great individual run.

Josh Ford and Casey Faine kept the Crushers going forward but Tigers were next over the line through Matt McCarthy, which was converted in the eighth minute.

Crushers now led 22-16.

Joshua Tanner was playing a good game for the Crushers off the bench. It was a hot day and with the new rule of only 18 interchanges for the game, match fitness will be a factor as the season goes on.

Crushers kept attacking the Tigers' line and Dean Blackman playing dummy half scooted over for his third try of the game.

The game was travelling in the Crushers' direction and in the 18th minute of the second half, Dan Tanner had a huge run upfield and offloaded to half Dean Blackman for his fourth try of the game.

Kyle Mattingly and Ali Hromadzic were working hard for the Tigers and Hromadzic scooted 30m down the sideline to score his try.

The Tigers were closing in but the Crushers wanted to finish off the first game of the year and Danny Tanner again had a good hit-up to offload to his partner Brendan Braam, who was over the line for his first try.

It was a good game by the Crushers, who finished 40-20. Shae Cox had six conversions for the game and Joshua Cavanagh had two conversions.

Ladies

Blackwater Crushers v Emerald Tigers

THE Crushettes were too good for the Tiger ladies on the weekend. The Tigers, to their credit, had a lot of first-timers for the game.

Stacey Kirkman and Jade Belleville were the leaders for the Tigers and after eight minutes they were in through their halfback Jasmine Walters, having her first senior game.

Crushers then kicked in and Miranda Davidson, working hard from dummy half, helped her team go forward.

In the 12th minute, Crushers' Amber Row Row received the ball out wide and dived over for her try.

Lauren Pingel and Tashia Anthony both led up front all day, both of them making big metres.

Fullback Brooke Slatter was passed the ball from Tashia Anthony to go over for her try.

The halftime score was 12-4 to the Crushers.

In the second half Mackenzie Beam, playing for her new club, passed to Mariah Storch for her deserved try.

Mariah, playing wider in this game, was restricted to one side but made plenty of ground in the second half.

Meagan Smith in the centre was over for a try next from a backline movement.

Storch was getting more involved and she offloaded to Miranda Davidson and she was over.

Crushers were running away due to fitness and experience.

Davidson was over again for the next try and winger Melissa Evans finished off a backline movement for her try in the corner.

Cooper Hill tried hard for Tigers and Kelsie Parter had good returns from fullback on the day.

Crushers won 38-8 and Mariah Storch was player of the day.

Graham Campbell