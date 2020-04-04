CSDE brings together distant students

CAPRICORNIA School of Distance Education had a busy start to the school year with their first Mini-school being held in week 2.

The Emerald Campus event welcomed students, families and home tutors for a jam packed week of learning, socialising and fun.

Families travelled from various locations including Clermont, Springsure, Alpha, Jericho, Marlborough and Bowen.

Students participated in ‘normal’ school for the week. This allowed them an opportunity to attend face-to-face lessons and meet their classmates and teachers in person.

Year 6 Leaders Hayley, Jonty, Isleigh and Harriet running assembly during Mini-school.

For some families, this visit was extra special as Prep students attended Mini-school for the very first time.

During the week, students attended parade, received awards and engaged in lots of classroom learning with their teachers. Some planned extra-curricular activities were also lots of fun such as the school disco, which the Year 6 cohort organised.

Isaac and Malachi and their furry friend Rocky the Kelpie from Rocky Instincts visited the students to teach some bush survival skills. Everyone had lots of fun grinding sap with stones, making a rock axe, starting fires with flint and building a fish trap.

Libby and Flynn learning how to start a fire with flint.

Parents and home tutors also had an opportunity to participate in some amazing Professional Development, including some sessions presented by senior lecturers from the University of Southern Queensland.

On March 21st CSDE celebrated Harmony Day by creating handprint trees and wearing orange to school.