Oscar winner accused of groping woman

The NYPD is investigating a woman's claim that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. inappropriately touched her at a Manhattan club Sunday night, police sources said.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pictured at Sydney’s Shangri La Hotel to shoot an advertisement. Picture: Richard Dobson

The 30-year-old woman told cops the actor grabbed her breast while they were socialising around 9pm at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on 7th Avenue in Midtown, the New York Post reports.

The Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York’s midtown. Picture: Facebook

The woman said Gooding was "highly intoxicated" and that she got into an argument with him after the grab that had to be broken up by security, the sources said.

Actor Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Picture: Supplied

Cuba Gooding Jnr in a scene from Jerry Maguire. Picture: Supplied

Gooding was caught on video leaving the club soon after the incident and the woman called 911 around 1am.

Responding cops searched the area for Gooding but did not find him. The case was referred to the NYPD's Special Victims Division, the sources said. He is being sought on a charge of forcible touching.

Cuba Gooding in The People v. O.J. Simspon. Picture: Byron Cohen/FX

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star, in which he reatured alongside Tom Cruise, has most recently been linked to Claudine De Niro, the estranged wife of Robert De Niro's son Raphael.

Claudine De Niro. Picture: Facebook

Gooding won the Oscar for best supporting actor for Jerry Maguire.

Representatives for the actor didn't immediately return messages.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is reprinted here with permission.