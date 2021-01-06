Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

by Elisabeth Silvester
6th Jan 2021 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local charity has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to wildlife by an American toy maker.

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital was given a generous donation by Mattel Inc. for its involvement in the American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year doll campaign.

Veterinary Dr Ali Bee was invited to advise about koala rehabilitation in the book, Kira Down Under who is the face of 2021 Girl of the Year Barbie.

Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix
Izzy Bee will star in Netflix show Izzy's Koala World. Photo: Netflix

Dr Bee said Kira's story to protect wildlife and the environment emulated her daughter Izzy Bee's Netflix TV series 'Izzy's Koala World'.

"Izzy's Koala World shows you have to be switched on looking after the planet as well as the animals and looking after yourself," she said.

"Kira is also finding everything is all connected and you can't just look after one animal you have to look after the whole world."

Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix
Izzy's Koala World stars Ali Bee, Izzy Bee and Tim Bee. Photo: Netflix

The Magnetic Island Koala Hospital is currently caring for 10 koalas including six babies.

Dr Bee said the donation would go towards keeping the hospital afloat.

Originally published as Cuddly koalas earn carers a prize

More Stories

environment koalas magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good news comes in threes for Moranbah Bulldogs

        Premium Content Good news comes in threes for Moranbah Bulldogs

        AFL The club will not let vandalism of its Eastern Sporting Reserve facilities dampen an otherwise promising start to 2021

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Our federation is failing’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Our federation is failing’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Tough decision to close popular CQ art business

        Premium Content Tough decision to close popular CQ art business

        Business The studio will host a range of popular classes before its closure.

        Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        Premium Content Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        News Dysart police launch the service after thieves hit multiple businesses across the...