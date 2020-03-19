Cultural Centre cancelling events ‘on a daily basis’

Practising for the Debutante Ball in February.

THE Capella Debutante Ball has been postponed until further notice by the Capella Cultural Centre, as well as other workshops and functions planned for this month and next.

Debutants and debutantes – with gowns and outfits already purchased for April 4 – have been rehearsing since early February.

Venue manager Les Alberts called the situation “very unfortunate”.

“At this point in time we are dealing with cancellations and postponements on a daily basis,” he said.

“The Cultural Centre’s been open for 26 years and the ball has been running every three years since then. It hasn’t been cancelled before as far as I’m aware.

“We’re hoping this can be rearranged on a suitable date in the future.”

New films are also being delayed, and the scheduling of movies completely altered. Nevertheless, some movies are still playing.

“We do still have movies arranged,” Mr Alberts said.

For the moment, events in May are expected to go on.

Tickets are available for ‘The Best of Bandstand’ live show, the Capella Country Music Festival, and the Capella Show Ball.

Tickets to those events will be fully refundable if they are cancelled.

“The whole thing is a bit upsetting for everybody because it’s taking away people’s entertainment,” Mr Alberts said.

“We are keeping our website up to date with all changes and will endeavour to do so.”