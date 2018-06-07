Cup attracts quality field

Bluff-Blackwater Amateur Race Club will host their Annual Bluff Cup meeting for 2018 this weekend.

Bluff-Blackwater Amateur Race Club will host their Annual Bluff Cup meeting for 2018 this weekend. Amber Hooker

BLUFF-BLACKWATER Amateur Race Club will host its Annual Bluff Cup meeting for 2018 this weekend. The meeting has attracted quality runners from top provincial Queensland stables and the local Bluff trainers are well represented with seven runners.

The $44,000 prizemoney on offer will ensure top-quality racing and the track is in tip- top shape.

The 1800-metre main event, The McIntosh Truck and Bobcat Bluff Cup worth $9000 has drawn together a small but even field.

John Manzelmann, a noted trainer of staying types, lines up a two- prong attack with Captains Way and Golden Depart.

Glenda Bell lines up Halfblood Prince and is coming off a solid effort in Mackay last start and has been knocking on the door this campaign.

The other leading chance is the Tom Button-trained galloper Oakfield Midnight who is also racing well this campaign.

The 1200-metre Bluff Newmarket has also drawn a small but even field.

The likely race favourite and leading chance in the sprint looks to be the Glenda Bell-trained One More Bopa.

Security Belle from the Fred Smith stable in Rockhampton looks the main danger.

As a rule of thumb, punters should observe the locally trained gallopers' chances and take note of the Bluff-trained runners from Bill Trimble's stable and the red and white army of the Vagg family's stable because the Bluff-trained horses have lived up to the motto horses for courses in recent times.

One locally trained galloper which fits that criteria strongly is evergreen 10-year-old Fraha in the 950-metre benchmark 50 handicap which has lined up over the Bluff shortcourse for four wins from six starts.

The Claude Offord Memorial trophy will be awarded to the leading jockey on the day.

The McLaughlin clan, led by secretary and club stalwart Allie McLaughlin and their hard-working committee hope the Bluff and Blackwater community come along and enjoy the new winter country carnival racing atmosphere.

The club has plenty of entertainment organised for patrons including the highly competitive winter Fashions of the Field with great prizes on offer.

A bus service to and from the Blackwater Hotel will depart at 10.45am and 12.15pm to the track and return to the Blackwater hotel at 7pm and again at midnight for those who want to party on into the night.

A bus service will also depart from the Dingo hotel at 11.30am at a small fee of $5 which will be kindly donated to Paul Byrne and his family. Byrne is a tireless volunteer for the Bluff Race Club and community, who is battling cancer.

The club is also running money boards for the Byrne family on the day which always provide lucky patrons with some well- deserved cash.