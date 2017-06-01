Cup coming to Highlands

HONOUR: CHDC tourism development officer Peter Grigg and Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts discuss the route the Cup will take.

THE Melbourne Cup won't just be stopping the nation in November, it will be stopping the Central Highlands when it comes to town in September.

Springsure, Emerald and Clermont will host the prestigious 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup, joining 30 other cities and towns in Australia and New Zealand as part of the 15th annual Emirates Melbourne Cup tour.

Emerald Jockey Club president and Capricornia Racing Association chairman Leon Roberts said they were thrilled to be part of the tour which comes to the region from September 15-16.

"The tour will time in well with the Springsure Cup race day,” Roberts said.

"It's the first time it's ever happened and it gives everyone an opportunity to get close to an iconic sporting trophy.”

He said it was third time lucky for the Highlands to secure the honour.

"It's been a lot of effort, it doesn't just land on your doorstep. It's not that easy so it's an exciting occasion for the club and we are looking forward to making the most of it,” he said.

"We will go out of our way to get it to as many places as possible like schools, aged-care facilities and hospitals.”

Central Highlands Development Corporation tourism development officer Peter Grigg said the visit would stop the Highlands.

"Imagine Springsure's biggest race day with Australia's biggest trophy,” he said.