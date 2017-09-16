Cup to star in Highlands

The Central Highlands will host the $200,000 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup from Thursday 14 to Saturday 16 September, as part of its milestone fifteenth annual tour of Australia and New Zealand.

While in the Central Highlands, the Cup will engage in a number of exciting activities including visits to Clermont Daycare and Kindergarten, St Joseph's Primary School and Emerald Hospital to give residents and patients the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Cup and hear from ambassador John Marshall. To finish the day, the Cup will be the star of an event at the Springsure Cup races.

Racing legend John Marshall will join the Tour and share his unique Emirates Melbourne Cup-winning story in the Central Highlands.

Leon Roberts, President of Emerald Jockey Club and Chairman of the Capricornia Racing Association, said they are thrilled to be part of the Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour.

"We're excited the famous Emirates Melbourne Cup will be visiting the Central Highlands region as part of this year's Tour. It will give our locals a once in a life time opportunity to get up close to this piece of Australian history."

Victoria Racing Club Chairman Amanda Elliott said the VRC is excited to bring the magic of the Emirates Melbourne Cup to the people of the Central Highlands.

"The Melbourne Cup is an Australian cultural icon and is truly the People's Cup, so we're delighted to share it with the people, on this its fifteenth annual tour of Australia and New Zealand," Mrs Elliott said.

The famous trophy will visit 31 destinations across Australia and New Zealand, starting in West Wyalong in regional NSW, where the gold used by ABC Bullion to make the trophy is mined, before returning to Flemington for 'the race that stops a nation'™ on the first Tuesday in November.

Since its inaugural year, the Tour has travelled more than 494,000 kilometres and visited more than 377 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, providing communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Emirates Melbourne Cup firsthand.

Community members are encouraged to upload photos with the Cup to Facebook, using the hashtags #PeoplesCup and #EmiratesMelbourneCup, for the chance to win a trip for two to Flemington for the running of the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup.

Friday 15 September, 8:30am: Capella Street Parade

Cnr Capella Street and Herschel Street The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be the star of a parade along the main street of town.

Friday 15 September, 9.05am: St Joseph's Primary School Visit

50 Box Street, Clermont

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be presented to children of St Joseph's Primary School, giving them the opportunity to take photos with and experience the Cup up close, as well as hearing from ambassador John Marshall.

Friday 15 September, 9.35am: Clermont State Primary School

5 Hetherington Street, Clermont

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be presented to children of Clermont State Primary School, giving them the opportunity to take photos with and experience the Cup up close, as well as hearing from ambassador John Marshall.

Friday 15 September, 10.00am: Clermont High School

5 Hetherington Street, Clermont

Morning tea will be provided at the high school café and the students will be able to get up close with the Emirates Melbourne Cup and chat to ambassador John Marshall.

Emerald:

Friday 15 September, 12.00pm: Street Parade

Cnr Egerton and Borilla Streets, Emerald

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will start its tour of Emerald with a parade down the main street of Emerald, ending at the Council forecourt with an official welcome from the Mayor.

Friday 15 September, 1.00pm: Emerald Hospital Visit

69 Hospital Road, Emerald

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be presented to patients at Emerald Hospital, giving them the opportunity to take photos with and experience the Cup up close, as well as hearing from ambassador John Marshall. Media Alert September 2017

Friday 15 September, 2.00pm: Avalon Aged Care Facility

126 Borilla Street, Emerald

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be presented to residents of Avalon Aged Care Facility, giving them the opportunity to take photos with and experience the Cup up close, as well as hearing from ambassador John Marshall.

Friday 15 September, 6.30pm: Pioneer Park Racecourse Event

Pioneer Park, Emerald

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be on show at 'A Night With The Cup' Emerald Jockey Club Official Dinner at the Pioneer Park Racecourse, giving locals the opportunity to take photos with and experience the Cup up close, as well as hearing from ambassador John Marshall.

Springsure:

Saturday 16 September, 10.30am: Springsure Hospital

21 Woodbine Street, Springsure (VRC TO CONFIRM)

Saturday 16 September, 11.30am: Photo Opportunity at the track

Springsure Racecourse, Springsure

The Emirates Melbourne Cup will be a part of a photo opportunity at the Springsure Race Track with the Springsure Jockey Club from 11.30am then remain at the track for the Springsure Cup giving locals the opportunity to experience the Cup, take photos with it and enter the social media competition.