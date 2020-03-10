Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

A siberian husky, like this one, was the reason a Curra man assaulted his 60-year-old neighbour. Picture KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.

A siberian husky, like this one, was the reason a Curra man assaulted his 60-year-old neighbour. Picture KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.

A CURRA hospitality worker who punched his 60-year-old neighbour in the head thought he'd tried to poison his siberian husky.

Good samaritan left bloodied unconscious in Mary St

How Top Cop plans to cut crime

Karl Alexander McLeish, 46, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to assaulting David John Dobram on January 21.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said McLeish had seen his neighbour feed something to his 14-year-old dog on a previous occasion, after which time the dog had been sick.

When the dog displayed similar symptoms on January 21, McLeish "stormed towards" Mr Dobram and hit him twice in the head; one punch to the left temple and one to his chin.

The court heard McLeish was extremely remorseful for his actions and had even penned an apology letter to Mr Dobram, but due to a non-contact order issued by police following the incident, had been unable to deliver it.

File photo of a siberian husky.

"My client describes the dog, a siberian husky aged between 13 and 14 years-of-age, as his best friend and describes his relationship with the animal as very close especially during a time quite recently when he was homeless. The thought of losing his dog is an unbearable one," Mr Anderson said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said McLeish's actions were "horrendous".

"Especially given that one punch can be deadly serious and especially to a person over 60 years of age.

Mr Callaghan said that given McLeish's extensive history with assault in both New South Wales and Queensland that an appropriate response would be imprisonment.

McLeish received a six month sentence, wholy suspended for two years and was fined $1000 restitution to Mr Dobram for soft tissue damage to his jaw.

Mr Callaghan also extended the non-contact order until the end of his suspended sentence.