There’s something wrong with these eggs

People are angry over these egg prices at Coles.

AN ANGRY customer has vented his frustration online at supermarket's sneaky tactics to trick customers.

A picture of two cartons of Sunny Queen Farms free range eggs were posted to reddit after the disgruntled customer spotted the misleading marketing at a Coles store in Sydney's Neutral Bay.

One carton contained 12 eggs while the other, containing 18, was labelled a "value pack".

The customer said when they spotted the value pack carton they almost "automatically" bought the value pack but soon realised they were being fooled and that the value pack was in fact more expensive than the regular pack.

The two prices as posted by the angry customer.

When the customer "checked the difference in unit price out of habit", they realised that the 12-egg carton costs 98 cents per 100 grams, while the 18-egg carton value pack costs 99 cents per 100 grams.

The 12-egg carton was selling for $5.90 while the 18-egg carton was $8.90

"I am but a simple consumer," they wrote.

"I understand sometimes a special will make a non bulk product cheaper from time to time, but this is the regular pricing.

"You'd still reasonably expect the value pack to be cheaper per unit than the non value pack when they're both at their normal prices.

"I almost automatically bought the 18 pack because of this assumption, but checked the difference in unit price out of habit."

The customer, who goes under the name "Reliable Source" on reddit, said they were "so upset over the outrageously misleading pricing".

"It's only one cent but come on. 'Value pack' come off of it," they wrote.

Last year, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi dropped the price for a dozen of their own brand free-range eggs by as much as to 40c a carton in a scramble to win over shoppers. At the time Coles said it was making free range eggs more affordable.

Free-range egg sales now account for 40 per cent of grocery store purchases - double that of a decade ago.