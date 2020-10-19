Menu
ADF bolsters cyber defences with new specialist role
News

CYBER WARFARE: Troops fight ‘sophisticated’ enemy

by Kate Banville
19th Oct 2020 11:28 AM
The ADF has bolstered its national security efforts with the introduction of specialist roles amid malicious cyber attacks against Australia increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication.

It comes as the ADF receives its largest ever investment in cyber security through a $1.7 billion 2020 Cyber Security Strategy, as part of the federal government's latest budget.

While in Townsville, Australia's Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr said Army was bolstering its efforts to meet a rapidly changing global environment.

"In January this year, Army created a new trade called Cyber Specialist," Lt Gen Burr said.

"While Army has provided cyber capabilities over the last few years, the new trade allows the Army to further develop this highly technical capability to meet the demands of modern operations."

The Morrison Government's 2020 budget allocation to defence included $270 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade the capability and "potency" of the ADF.

This included investment in more lethal and long-range capabilities to hold adversary forces and infrastructure at risk, further from Australia, including longer-range strike weapons, offensive cyber capabilities and area denial capabilities.

It comes as the ADF tries to fast track recruiting into the technical trade with the introduction of the first Cyber Gap Program, offering financial support, mentoring and Defence work experience opportunities for cyber students across Australia.

Worth more than $41 million over the next four years, the program will support up to 800 students as a gateway into the ADF.

The Program is open to Australian citizens who are already enrolled in or about to commence cyber-related studies that run for a minimum of 12 months, with enrolments for the 2021 intake now open.

For more information, visit https://www.dta.gov.au/join-our-team

 

adf australian defence force cyber defences cyber warfare

