Subscribe
Cyclist dies after crash south of Coast

by Alan Quinney
3rd Apr 2020 9:25 AM
Police are wanting to speak to anyone seeing or who may any information about a fatal traffic crash on Bribie Island yesterday afternoon.

A 69-year-old Bribie Island man died after the crash involving a cyclist in Woorim about 4.30pm.

Police said the cyclist had been travelling east along First Ave.

"Initial investigations suggest a car was travelling behind the cyclist and attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with him," police said.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Tiaro man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Cyclist dies after crash

