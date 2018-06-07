Cyclist’s ‘painful’ revenge backfires

A fed up cyclist fixed an air horn to scare pedestrians out of the bike lane - but this one fought back. Picture: Youtube

THIS is the dramatic moment a man angrily confronted a cyclist who used a deafening air horn to terrorise pedestrians walking in London's bike lanes.

The cyclist filmed himself riding through the capital's busy streets, sounding the horn at everyone who was in his way - until someone decided to fight back.

While most people bolted out of the way, one man turned around and almost shoved the rider off his bike.

The short video started with the cyclist fixing the Fire Chief gas horn, which can reach 120 decibels, to his handlebars.

The horn is about as loud as a thunderclap or chainsaw, according to Industrial Noise Control, which describes its noise level as "painful".

"I am fed up with people walking in the cycle lane in London," the rider wrote in the video's description on YouTube.

Writing under the name Reckless Bradley, he added: "It's like they don't even care that it's there.

"I decided to make my presence more known by investing in an air horn."

His footage shows pedestrians screaming and leaping out of the cycle lane as he blows the horn while approaching them at high speed.

One woman is so terrified by the deafening noise that she drops a full disposable cup of coffee on the ground.

Those commenting underneath the video were divided over whether the cyclist made a fair point about people in the designated bike lane.