Menu
Login
News

Cyclists rewarded for riding safe

WINNERS: Brad Hughes, Sgt Brad Weeks, Constable Dave Shanahan, Jasmine Shaxson, Shiloh Finch, Constable Britainie Price, Keven Doecke, Geoff Peet of Toyworld and Andrew Farquhar.
WINNERS: Brad Hughes, Sgt Brad Weeks, Constable Dave Shanahan, Jasmine Shaxson, Shiloh Finch, Constable Britainie Price, Keven Doecke, Geoff Peet of Toyworld and Andrew Farquhar. Contributed

THE Emerald Ride Safe Awards came to a close last Friday and the winners were awarded their prizes on Saturday morning at Toyworld.

Officer-in-charge of Emerald Road Policing Unit Sergeant Brad Weeks said the Emerald Ride Safe Awards had been running for four years.

"The Ride Safe Awards were created by Emerald Police to decrease the rate of head trauma to our young cyclists involved in traffic incidents and to encourage the youth of Emerald to wear their helmets and ride safe,” Sgt Weeks said.

"Police randomly select children who are correctly wearing their safety helmets and riding in a safe manner to be recipients of a Ride Safe Certificate, and this year we were also handing out McDonald's frozen Coke vouchers and Toyworld's ESP Café Milkshake and cupcake vouchers.

"Each month, a winner is awarded a new bicycle helmet and at the end of the school year, two lucky winners are presented with a brand new bicycle from Toyworld.”

This year's lucky bicycle winners were Keven Doecke and Shiloh Finch who were presented with their new pushbikes at the Emerald Toyworld store.

The bicycle helmet winners were Jasmine Shaxson, Kimberliegh Hoadley, Rhys Abell and Douglas Bennett.

Sgt Weeks said police continued to receive positive feedback from the Emerald Community and had noticed a definite increase in the number of young children wearing their helmets.

Topics:  emerald police emerald ride safe awards helmet safety awareness toyworld

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Advocate for the community set to take the baton

Advocate for the community set to take the baton

Meet Douglas Churchill, the selected baton bearer to represent Aramac in the 2018 baton relay.

Bringing together ladies of Emerald

EVENT ORGANISER: Cassie Watene, from Scentsy.

Stay at home mums came together to share their businesses.

Community gardens live on

GARDEN CONTRIBUTORS: Ruth Lindsay, George Hartfiel and Maraea Rapira during their weekly meet.

Emerald community gardens are welcoming new volunteers to help.

Deno Destroyers win Lego League award

WINNERS: Deno Destroyers won the Teamwork Award at the First Lego League Challenge .

Local Emerald school team travels to Brisbane for lego competition.

Local Partners