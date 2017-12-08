Cyclists rewarded for riding safe

THE Emerald Ride Safe Awards came to a close last Friday and the winners were awarded their prizes on Saturday morning at Toyworld.

Officer-in-charge of Emerald Road Policing Unit Sergeant Brad Weeks said the Emerald Ride Safe Awards had been running for four years.

"The Ride Safe Awards were created by Emerald Police to decrease the rate of head trauma to our young cyclists involved in traffic incidents and to encourage the youth of Emerald to wear their helmets and ride safe,” Sgt Weeks said.

"Police randomly select children who are correctly wearing their safety helmets and riding in a safe manner to be recipients of a Ride Safe Certificate, and this year we were also handing out McDonald's frozen Coke vouchers and Toyworld's ESP Café Milkshake and cupcake vouchers.

"Each month, a winner is awarded a new bicycle helmet and at the end of the school year, two lucky winners are presented with a brand new bicycle from Toyworld.”

This year's lucky bicycle winners were Keven Doecke and Shiloh Finch who were presented with their new pushbikes at the Emerald Toyworld store.

The bicycle helmet winners were Jasmine Shaxson, Kimberliegh Hoadley, Rhys Abell and Douglas Bennett.

Sgt Weeks said police continued to receive positive feedback from the Emerald Community and had noticed a definite increase in the number of young children wearing their helmets.