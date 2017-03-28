Cyclone advice from ISAAC Regional Council

CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye.

ISAAC Regional Council has updated recommended action for people living between Cardwell and St Lawrence.

In a statement the council warns, "heavy rain with potential for severe flash flooding is expected to develop in parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and inland later today through to Tuesday.”

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 200 mm, with isolated falls of 400 mm, is likely to lead to major river flooding next week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments from Cardwell and Gladstone,” the statement reads.

The council also advises recommended action for people between Cardwell and St Lawrence, and inland to Collinsville.

People living in the areas should, "immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.”

Further information

-Isaac's Local Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC) number 1300 133 773 has been activated.

-Isaac residents can call the LDCC number for further information and assistance.

-People living in areas likely to be affected by flooding should take measures to protect their property and be prepared to follow instructions to evacuate the area if advised to do so by the authorities.

-Have Emergency Kits ready. Cyclone preparedness and safety advice at www.disaster.qld.gov.au

-Locate your Emergency Action Guide www.isaac.qld.gov.au/disaster-emergency-management

-For emergency assistance phone SES 132 500 (storm damage, rising flood water or roof damage)

-For the latest and full details on warnings www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

-For up to date road closures, please contact 13 19 40 or visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au