Cyclone Debbie: ISAAC Local Disaster Coordination Centre number activated

CYCLONE TRACKER: How Cyclone Debbie is expected to track, according to BoM's MetEye.

ISAAC Regional Council has activated its Local Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC) number as the threat of Tropical Cyclone Debbie increases.

Mayor Anne Baker said Isaac residents can call the LDCC number, 1800133773 for further information and assistance.

"Isaac Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) is closely monitoring and preparing for the category 2 Tropical Cyclone which is expected to intensify later today,” she said.

"People in our coastal communities to St Lawrence should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.

"There are no designated cyclone shelters in the Isaac region.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by flooding should be prepared for evacuation if advised to do so by the authorities.

"Please do not be complacent.

"Think of family and friends in safer places you could self-evacuate to and do take action if you feel it's necessary.

"We need our coastal community members - including people in Ilbilbie, Orkabie, Carmila, Greenhill, Flaggy Rock, Clairview and St Lawrence to be prepared for evacuation, in case we need to call upon you to move from your homes.

"Sandbags are available at BarraCrab Caravan Park for people preparing their properties.

"We are working with our State and Local Government partners to keep our communities safe and have staff ready to respond where needed.

"Ensure your emergency kit with food and water is ready, check on your neighbours and elderly family members and finalise your evacuation plan.

"It's intensifying as it gets closer to the coast. Expect destructive winds, heavy rainfall, potential for severe flash flooding and abnormally high tides and coastal inundation.

"Keep family and friends who may not be aware of what's happening connected. As always follow the official warnings and cyclone forecast maps from the Bureau of Meteorology and listen to your local ABC radio.

"Council's website and Facebook page will also be sharing the updates.”

"Please stay safe.”

For information and tips on how to get your emergency kit ready, prepare your home and your family visit http://getready.qld.gov.au/.

For weather updates visit www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219, for road closures/conditions visit QLD Traffic.

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website.

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).

For immediate access to information on road and traffic conditions or to report an incident, please contact QLDTraffic via their 13 19 40 Phone Service.