CYS graduates continue their impressive form

Destroy The Star scored an impressive win in the $44,500 C & G Pallarenda 2YO Plate (1000m) on October 24. Picture: Mike Mills.

CONTINUING the well-established pattern, graduates from Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sale have been off to a flying start again in the current two years old racing season.

The first race for juvenile thoroughbreds in regional Queensland was staged at Townsville on

October 24 and the CYS class of 2020 figured prominently.

Domesday gelding Destroy The Star, a $12,750 buy, sold as agents by Lucas Bloodstock as agents for Tullyard, scored an impressive win in the $44,500 C & G Pallarenda 2YO Plate (1000m).

Trained by his buyer, Tolga trainer Sharee D’Avila, the black gelding is yet another winner

despatched by the vendors who have been grand supporters of the Rockhampton sale.

This year’s CYS which, because of the COVID 19 restrictions, was conducted for the first time “online”, played a big role in the outcome of the long-running Pallarenda Plate.

As well as the winner, the close-up third placegetter - the Daunting Lad-Clasp gelding Shreck - ran a bold race almost returning his purchase price to his North Queensland owners.

The Stefanie Horner-trained Shreck is prepared at Mareeba and the filly was passed-in by vendors Tradewinds Farm, Booral, for $4750.

From his debut third at Townsville, the filly earned $4350.

Shreck’s sire Daunting Lad, a 10 times winner from 1000m to 1600m of almost $700K, figures prominently on the honour role of the CYS’s flagship race, the rich 2YO Breeders Classic run each April at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.

Daunting Lad produced the 2015 winner of the Classic in The Lad’s My Dad.

Back up at Townsville on October 24, another CYS candidate in the Golden Archer-Kai Anna filly Anniemariah finished a pleasing third in the $50,500 Fillies Pallarenda Plate (1000m).

Managing owner is Ross Donovan who acquired Anniemariah from another long-serving supporter of the CYS in El Jay-Jay Equine, Hivesville, for $11,500.

Anniemariah comes from one of the best-known families of two-year-olds that have raced in

Rockhampton while her female line is also recognised as one of Queensland racing’s most successful.

From a local perspective, Anniemariah is closely related to both Kai Chow and Kai Cibo, brilliant youngsters that won the CYS Breeders Classic in 2003 and 2004.

The future looks rosy for Anniemariah, trained at Townsville by Georgie Holt.

Rockhampton’s first juvenile race for the season was conducted last Friday where two graduates from this year’s Rockhampton sale in April indicated they too will soon be winning.

These were the Tim Cook prepared Spill The Beans filly Augustawynd and Tom Button’s Sidereus filly Lockdown Lady.

The pair finished third and fourth respectively – beaten less than a length behind Brisbane’s Gypsy Wind in the $50.5K Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Breeders Plate (1050m).

It is quite remarkable given that, on average, the CYS catalogue comprises just 100 yearlings, its winner producing record is so outstanding.

Among its most glowing performers was the GR 1 Stradbroke Handicap winner of 2014 in River Lad which was actually unwanted at the 2009 Rockhampton sale, being rejected and passed in for a paltry $4000.

River Lad’s subsequent careers earning reached $1.7M.

The 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale is scheduled for the Rockhampton Showgrounds in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion on April 11 and will be convened by Magic Millions.

Organisers are reminding breeders to prepare their list of entries for the 2021 sale as planning is already underway.

In other racing news, Rockhampton senior steward Tate Hudson has accepted a position on the

Brisbane’s stewards QRIC panel.

Hudson is expected to vacate his current position on December 14.