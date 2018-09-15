Menu
Dudley, Delilah and Duke lounging around.
Dachs-ing to the beach

Rainee Shepperson
by
14th Sep 2018 9:48 AM

DACHSHUNDS make the world go round, according to Mackay pet owner Georgia Borresen.

Ms Borresen owns three dachshunds - Duke, Dudley and Delilah - and has organised a dachshund meet-up this weekend at Bucasia esplanade.

 

Duke.
About 25 to 35 'sausage dogs' are expected at the event.

"We've had the meet-up a couple of times before, and it's great to get the pups socialising with other sausages," Ms Borresen said.

"Dachshunds often like to think that they are the biggest dog in the world, so it's good to have them around other dogs to put them in their place a little bit.

"My sausages normally aren't very social, but whenever I take them to the dachshund meet-up they have such a good time playing."

 

Delilah.
When Ms Borresen posted the dachshund meet-up on Facebook she received an overwhelming response.

"I've had so many people saying they are planning to come along," she said.

"There is a really large dachshund community in Mackay.

"Not only do the sausages get to make friends, all of the owners have a great time chatting to other dachshund parents."

 

Duke, Dudley and Delilah.
Ms Borresen has owned dachshunds her entire life and can't imagine the world without her furry friends.

 

Delilah, Dudley, Duke.
Puppy Play date - Ruby, Lulu, Delilah Dudley, Duke.
All dachshund owners are welcome to come to the meet-up, to be held on Sunday, September 16, from 10am, at the Bucasia beach esplanade, near the playground.

bucasia esplanade dachshund dogs sausage dog
Mackay Daily Mercury

