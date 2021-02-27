Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug utensils with methamphetamine residue.

Frederick Huimiller, 35, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant on a Lawrie St, Gracemere, residence on February 3, where Huimiller and others were present.

He said Huimiller had in his possession a recently used glass pipe, many small clip-seal bags and scales with white crystals on it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Huimiller had worked as a panel beater for 15 years but now cared full-time for two of his four children.

Huimiller was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reef campaigners decry decision to move CQ mine forward

        Premium Content Reef campaigners decry decision to move CQ mine forward

        Environment The Department of Environment announced on Friday it was allowing Clive Palmer’s mine plan to move to the next stage of assessments.

        NRLW big guns in CQ for coaching clinics

        Premium Content NRLW big guns in CQ for coaching clinics

        Sport Local touch, rugby league players can learn from the best this weekend.

        $400k lawsuit after horse kicks woman at yearling sale

        Premium Content $400k lawsuit after horse kicks woman at yearling sale

        News The woman claims the incident left her with life-long injury

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone