Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 2:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


Originally published as Dad charged with murdering baby

More Stories

charges crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        Premium Content Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        News It took Australia’s medical regulator a record 54 days to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here we explain what it means.

        Patient airlifted after alleged stabbing in mining town

        Premium Content Patient airlifted after alleged stabbing in mining town

        News One person was flown to Rockhampton with injuries.

        Dad starts pub fight in mining town after son is ‘king-hit’

        Premium Content Dad starts pub fight in mining town after son is ‘king-hit’

        Crime Mining operator and father of four told he could have better handled the...

        Revealed: Qld private school fees for 2021

        Premium Content Revealed: Qld private school fees for 2021

        Education School fees at most Queensland private schools have increased