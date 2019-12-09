Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Dad drove unlicensed ‘to save pets from RSPCA’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG father who knew he didn't have a licence to drive was "convinced"' by family members to drive anyway to save cats and dogs from the RSPCA.

Scanlen Mark Chamberlain, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count each of driving unlicensed as a repeat unlicensed driver, along with driving a vehicle that was unregistered, uninsured and had expired licence plates.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Chamberlain driving along Middle Rd, Gracemere, at 6.15pm on November 19.

He said Chamberlain hadn't renewed his learner's licence after a disqualification period and the vehicle's registration ran out on September 25.

Constable Rumford said the defendant told police he had received a call from family asking him to pick up cats and dogs and he told the family member he didn't have a ­driver's licence, but after further discussions, he agreed to drive.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the father of three was told the animals were subject of an RSPCA matter and if they were not collected that day, the animals would be put down.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow said he accepted Chamberlain had been talked into driving unlicensed.

He ordered Chamberlain to pay $1316 in fines and disqualified him from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.

kingaroy rspca rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe heatwave conditions and fire danger

        Severe heatwave conditions and fire danger

        News Heatwave conditions will continue throughout the week.

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.

        ‘Fake tits, wanker’: BHP workers sacked for Xmas party brawl

        premium_icon ‘Fake tits, wanker’: BHP workers sacked for Xmas party brawl

        News Expletives, a supervisor punched, woman asked if she 'had fake tits’

        Emerald elves prepare for town lolly run

        premium_icon Emerald elves prepare for town lolly run

        News The iconic red sleigh is almost ready for Emerald’s favourite Christmas...