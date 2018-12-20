Dad’s hilarious dating ad for his sons

Three brothers are in for a surprise when they land in NZ after their dad placed a dating ad for “three wonderful, successful, handsome” sons.

IT'S always awkward when your parents try to set you up on a blind date, or make comments like, "What's wrong with you, why aren't you in a relationship?"

But for these three American brothers, their dad has taken their single status to the next level after he placed an ad for not one, but all three of them in a New Zealand paper this week.

Neil, from Oregon, placed the ad in the NZ Herald looking for "nice NZ daughters".

He is hoping to set the boys up on blind dates with Kiwi women - except the boys have no idea and will no doubt be in for one very big surprise when they land in the country next week.

"Hello Parents. We are from the States (Oregon), visiting your beautiful country. My wife and I have three wonderful, successful, handsome, alas unmarried, sons between the ages of 28-32," the ad read.

"We are not expecting, just hoping, to introduce our sons to nice NZ daughters. At the very least we'll embarrass our sons and the truth is, we do find some enjoyment in that."

Neil told the Herald all he wants for his sons is to meet people while travelling.

"We like to travel and I have gone with my kids to Europe, Australia and Japan, but we have never really interacted with anybody and in my mind I was just interested in them getting to know people, meeting people their age, and maybe develop some lasting, permanent relationships," he said.

Neil posted the classified ad in the NZ Herald son on Wednesday and Thursday. Source: Facebook

"I have never done anything like this before and they don't know. They are clueless, which I love."

Neil told the publication he had received more than 200 responses to the ad, and was basing his replies on sincerity.

"I'm somewhat surprised that I have got quite a lot of responses," he said.

"It is hard to tell how many are genuine. A few are maybe just scammers but for the most part people are really amazingly nice in your country."

Neil didn't hold back in providing details about his sons' relationship status', even exposing that one hasn't been in a "serious relationship for a while".

Take your pick, ladies. The brothers have no idea about the ad their dad placed in the paper.

"I know one of my sons uses these dating sites and is always going on introductory dates and meeting somebody, but he hasn't had a serious relationship in quite a while," Neil told the publication.

"I decided to help. I have no idea what will happen, but at least we will be able to meet some people."

The youngest of Neil's three sons, Benjamin, is 26 years old and is a consultant in Seattle.

His middle son, Jeremy, is 28 and is involved in a couple of not-for-profit organisations.

The eldest, 31-year-old Matthew, works in real estate in Portland, the Herald reported.

Neil said he plans on telling his sons of the ad either during the flight to NZ or when they disembark.

"I might say, 'Oh by the way I did place a little ad for you guys'," he laughed.

"I am sure they will be surprised and annoyed, but I am sure they will laugh. We have a good relationship and are always joking with each other. They know I am a little unusual in that regard."

Ideally, Neil said that if "lasting, permanent relationships" are formed, he would like his daughter-in-laws to live close by.

But he would just be happy "if my kids have a happy, healthy relationship".

The Oregon family will be in NZ between December 26 and January 7, and left an email address for anyone who wants to meet the boys.

No surprises that the ad has gone viral since it was first published on Wednesday, with many posting a photo of it on social media.

"All the single ladies …" one person commented, together with a post of the ad.

While someone joked: "Can I use my exes as references?"

"Bahahahaha love this," said another.