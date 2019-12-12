Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Corey Elgers-Larkin used a garden hose to put out a fire near his home.
Corey Elgers-Larkin used a garden hose to put out a fire near his home.
News

Dad praised for quick thinking as fire ignites in estate

Felicity Ripper
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PEREGIAN dad has been praised by firefighters for his quick thinking after a fire ignited in bushland outside his house at the weekend.

Corey Elgers-Larkin was woken by his wife Erin on Sunday night as flames were reaching the treetops in bushland metres from his house.

Mr Elgers-Larkin, who had moved to the neighbourhood the day prior, grabbed the long length hose from his yard, sifted through his packing boxes for the fittings and used his neighbour's hose nozzle to contain the fire for about 20 minutes while firefighters made their way to the scene.

Coolum firefighter Craig Robinson said Corey's quick thinking prevented the fire from getting out of control.

"He stopped us from being there all night with a heap of trucks," Mr Robinson said.

"We would have been fighting something very different if he hadn't stepped in."

Mr Elgers-Larkin said he had dreamt of being a firefighter his whole life and on Sunday night he had a few minutes of living out his dream.

"When the last fires happened in Peregian they came right up to the backyard of the property here so for it to kick off again on the other side was pretty nerve-racking," Mr Elgers-Larkin said.

"Having my kids and Erin in the house was my first priority.

"People's houses were at stake."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was not being investigated.

Mr Elgers-Larkin said he was in awe of the work emergency service personnel did every day.

He is offering two months of free training to all emergency service personnel at his gym Shadowbox Sunshine Coast at Forest Glen.

"What they do is seriously incredible," he said.

australia fire firefighting peregian fire sunshine coast fires
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A White Christmas Gala Ball is coming to Emerald

        A White Christmas Gala Ball is coming to Emerald

        News Gala event has already raised $15,000 for a Central Highlands organisation.

        CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        premium_icon CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        News Fairbairn dam has reached an all time low.

        Quantity of cash found at Dysart

        Quantity of cash found at Dysart

        News Police searching for owners of lost money

        Brothers raise money through Christmas light display

        premium_icon Brothers raise money through Christmas light display

        News Ben and Michael want to raise funds for charity after losing their dad and...