Crime

Dad starts pub fight in mining town after son is ‘king-hit’

Kristen Booth
25th Jan 2021 11:27 AM
An emotional father resorted to violence after hearing his son was “king-hit” from behind at a Central Queensland pub.

Timothy John Bird, 45, was at Moranbah’s Black Nugget Hotel when he was told by his 22-year-old son that he had been king hit from behind, Lawyer Carly Guilfoyle told Moranbah Magistrates Court.

Bird, an operator at Peak Downs Mine, confronted the man, which broke into a fight in the carpark of the pub.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police were called to the pub at 12.30am on December 18 and saw the defendant and several other males hitting each other with closed fists.

Police were able to separate the group except for two males.

One man complied when told to stop, but the other, identified as Bird, continued to hold the other man’s shirt while shouting at him.

Sgt Ongheen said police separated the males and were walking Bird away when he pushed the police officer and broke free from his grip.

Bird was then arrested and emotionally told police he confronted the man for assaulting his son and a number of people ran in to help.

The father of four was issued an immediate three month banning order from any licenced premises in Moranbah.

Bird pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14 to assaulting a police officer and committing public nuisance in the vicinity of licenced premises.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Bird had never been in trouble apart from one minor matter more than 20 years ago.

“In hindsight, it could’ve been handled better, and to make matters worse you didn’t comply with police directions,” he said.

Bird was fined $1000 and issued a further three month banning order. The conviction was recorded.

black nugget hotel moranbah magistrates court moranbah police pub fight timothy john bird
Central Queensland News

