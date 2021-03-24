Menu
Kenneth Raymond Lawlor, 40, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 23 to drug-driving.
Crime

Dad takes meth following serious workplace accident

Kristen Booth
24th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
A 40-year-old man with a “disappointingly lengthy” traffic history told police he’d taken meth before driving at Sarina.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police stopped Lawlor at 8.30am on January 11 on Broad Street for a random drug test.

He returned a positive result and informed police he had taken some methamphetamine the night before. Tests later revealed the presence of that drug.

Lawlor, a father of three, told the court he had been seriously injured in a workplace accident a “few years ago”, leaving him unable to work for two years.

He said he intended to start working again and had found employment on a property.

Lawlor was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

