Dad-to-be lets off gender reveal ‘bomb’

A father-to-be has been arrested after setting off an 36kg homemade bomb that rocked homes across two states - as part of a gender reveal party.

The reckless stunt terrified residents who reported an earthquake after the huge stash of explosives was ignited at a New Hampshire quarry.

Police said the over-the-counter pyrotechnics are more commonly used in small quantities as explosive targets in firearms practices.

The blast was so extreme it was felt in towns across the state line in Massachusetts - and even cracked the foundation of a neighboring home.

"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives near the Torromeo Industries quarry site where the gender reveal took place and was home at around 7pm on Tuesday when it happened, told NBC 10 Boston.

"It knocked pictures off our walls… I'm all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme."

Taglieri's husband, Matt, claimed one of their neighbors suffered cracks to the foundation of their home as a result.

Doorbell camera footage obtained by WBZ4 showed buildings shudder as an almighty boom echoed through the air.

Kingston police were flooded with 911 calls and reports of the blast.

The gender reveal blast was so intense that it cracked one neighbor's New Hampshire home foundation.

When officers reached the quarry, they found a party where the parents-to-be were celebrating the gender of their future child.

They explained to the cops that they chose a quarry to launch big bangs, assuming it would be safe.

They later confirmed the source to be 80 pounds of over-the-counter Tannerite - an explosive bought in kit form, cops told The Associated Press.

The unidentified future father, believed to be the one who bought the explosions, surrendered himself to authorities - who are still considering charges.

As yet, cops have not confirmed any reports of injuries.

Torromeo Industries where expecting parents blew up the spot when they revealed the gender of their unborn child. Credit: WBZ 4 CBS BOSTON

However, some nearby homes noticed their tap water had turned brown after the blast.

Maggie Jasmin learned firsthand the foul effects when she tried to drink a glass of water that looked like it carmelized.

She and her family are drinking bottled water out of caution.

"I'm hoping that in the next 24 to 48 hours it will settle and resolve itself. If not, we'll probably be taking showers at my in-laws," Jasmin told the New Hampshire Union-Leader.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

Originally published as Dad-to-be lets off gender reveal 'bomb'