Dad to shave his beard

SEA OF COLOUR: People all around the Central Highlands will come together next week to colour or shave their hair for the World's Greatest Shave. Meghan Kidd

EMERALD father Alex Matjasec has shocked his two children by making the decision to shave his beard for the World's Greatest Shave.

Department of Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre manager said this was his third time shaving for a cure and was moved to participate to help build understanding of what his own father would have went through when he started treatment for bowel and liver cancer.

"Whilst it was not directly leukaemia that he had, it will give me some sort of understanding of what it would have been like for him,” he said.

"I also did some relief in other Department of Transport and Main Roads offices around the region and during a visit to one of those offices we had a customer come in and his child had recently been diagnosed with leukaemia, so it sort of struck a bit of a chord.

"As part of our job, we have a quarterly focus on a safety or well-being activity, it allows us to do something that helps serve the community and raise money for a good cause, so we thought this year we would do the World's Greatest Shave.”

Mr Matjasec said he had been growing his beard for about 20 years and his two young kids were grappling with the fact their dad won't have a beard when he comes home.

"They are having a little bit of a freak out,” he said.

"The missus isn't too pleased with the beard at the moment, because normally it is well groomed and maintained but it is looking a bit scruffy.

"She understands the importance of why I am doing it as well, so I am getting a free pass.”

He said anybody thinking of doing it, regardless of how much money they raised, should go for it.

"As nervous as you are, at the end of the day hair grows back,” he said.

"Anything you can do to help a worthy cause, jump at the chance and give it a go.”

Mr Matjasec will shave his beard at the Department of Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre on Friday, March 16, at 11am.

To donate, go to www. worldsgreatestshave.com, click on "Sponsor” and search for "Alex Matjasec”.