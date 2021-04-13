Dad’s ‘appalling’ messages to son, 14

Fake it to make it: Are AI influencers taking over?

A GOLD Coast dad who sent pornographic images to his 14-year-old son was an unacceptable influence in the treatment of women, a court has been told.

The 48-year-old sent two sexually explicit images and a pornographic video to his teenage son in an attempt to bond with him.

The contents of the images and the video are too distasteful to detail print.

The tradie, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the boy, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of using a carriage service to menace.

Magistrate Mark Howden said: "What concerns me is it is not as if he has done it once, he had done it three times."

Magistrate Howden said that kind of behaviour would not be tolerated by the courts.

"The behaviour cannot be described as anything other than appalling behaviour by a parent to send images of this nature to a child," he said.

"The message it sends to the child regarding his father's attitude towards women can only be detrimental on the child.

"There is absolutely no excuse for your behaviour on these occasions."

Magistrate Howden fined the tradie $1000.

The man's defence barrister Marty Longhurst, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Lawyers, told the court the man had done a parenting course since the incident.

He said the messages were sent after the man had split from the boy's mother and were an attempt to bond with the teenager.

Mr Longhurst said the man had been considering retraining to work in aged care.

