Dad’s dismay after licence oversight costs dearly

Jody van der Honing leaves court after being told he won't be able to hold a licence for three months. He forgot to renew his licence and also had a small amount of alcohol in his system when police pulled him over.

FORGETTING to renew his licence turned into a painful double whammy for an Ipswich man who was fulfilling his fatherly duties when he got into trouble.

Jody Van Der Honing revealed how upset he was at not being able to take his son to football after going before Ipswich Magistrates Court and copping a licence disqualification.

Van Der Honing's simple licence renewal oversight had a flow-on effect because by not having a licence when police intercepted him, he was also required to have zero alcohol in his system.

He told police he drank one beer and had an alcohol reading of just 0.022.

Jody Michael Van Der Honing, 51, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed as a repeat offender; and drink driving when over the no alcohol limit at Goodna on February 4.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said it was about 4pm when police intercepted the driver of a BMW.

A licence check revealed his licence had expired a few days earlier, on January 28.

"I would like to bring to your attention some medical conditions with my leg at the moment. I can't walk much," Van Der Honing told the magistrate.

"My oversight about my licence expiry was due to my injuries. I went and renewed it that day.

"I was at the pub around the corner having a quick beer waiting for my boy to get off a bus to take him to football practice.

"I wasn't drink driving. It was just one beer."

Magistrate Terry Duroux said if Van Der Honing's licence had not expired he would not have been charged with drink driving at all.

The magistrate told Van Der Honing that he must lose his licence for three months as the court had no discretion on penalty.

"It's destroying my boy's football. I can't take him to the footy," Van Der Honing said.

Mr Duroux accepted that it was an oversight and fined him $150 and disqualified him from driving for one month for the licence offence.

For the drink driving offence he was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

"It will have a significant impact on your own health issues", Mr Duroux noted.

"That you can't get your boy to the football is a horrible thing a father can't do."