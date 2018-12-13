Disgust at dad’s sick text while travelling

People were not impressed with this dad's 'joke'. Picture: Twitter

People were not impressed with this dad's 'joke'. Picture: Twitter

A DAD and son have been slammed after appearing to joke about Nazi death camps.

The teenage boy posted on Twitter that his parents had been at Auschwitz and he could not believe what his father sent him.

The text he got featured piles of shoes, displayed as a poignant reminder to the hundreds of thousands of Holocaust victims murdered by Hitler's henchmen.

But far from being moved by the heartbreaking display, his dad messaged him to ask: "Do you want me to get you a pair of shoes?"

The youngster decided to share the joke with Twitter and uploaded a screenshot of the message.

He captioned it: "Mum and Dad were at aushwitz (sic) the day n a genuinlet (sic) canny believe what he's sent me."

The post sparked outrage on Twitter with many branding the pair "disgraceful".

Despite being liked by 8700 social media users and retweeted 1400 times, the "joke" provoked outrage.

One user said: "Yer dad's a w***, hope he gets done for this."

Another added: "Yer maw and da are obviously a couple of simpletons."

Megan Louise said: "I don't know what's worse, sending the message in the first place or think it's funny to post it."

However, the boy tried to defend himself by writing: "Where did a say it was funny?"

Another user wrote: "Wouldn't be laughing about this if you'd been there soft lad."

