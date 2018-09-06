Dale defies all the odds

FOURTEEN years ago, Emerald resident Dale Dzundza defied the odds and still does to this day.

Mr Dzundza was on his way to the Mater Hospital at Rockhampton for a scheduled echocardiogram (a sonograph of the heart) when he suffered a stroke.

"I just happened to call into McDonald's that morning for a coffee, went to the toilet, came back and collapsed at the coffee table,” he said.

"The ambulance arrived 5-10 minutes later and took me to the Base Hospital where the drama continued.”

A week later, while still in hospital, he had a heart attack and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle.

Mr Dzundza was given a grim diagnosis, but an optimistic doctor had him flown to Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane where he spent 10 days in the intensive care unit and a subsequent three months in rehabilitation.

"I had no feeling or movement after the stroke, I had a twitch in my left quad, that was all,” he said. "My whole left side was affected. You could chop my left arm off and I wouldn't have felt it.

"I am getting feeling back now. I might not be able to do anything useful with it but at least I know it's my arm.”

Three years on in 2007, Mr Dzundza returned home to Emerald with his wife Sherilyn and spent the next 11 years with her as his main carer.

"I was in a wheelchair for 12 months when we returned home and then I managed to get on to a walking stick,” he said. "We've had limited funding over the years, so my wife did everything for me.”

When the National Disability Insurance Scheme was rolled out in Rockhampton last year, Mr Dzundza decided to give it a go.

"I applied because Sherilyn has been looking after me for 14 years and she does all the housework and the yard work that I can't do,” he said.

"She needs a medal for looking after me all these years. I don't think they expected me to live this long but obviously I've defied all logic.

"I thought if I could get some sort of assistance we should try.”

He was approved and Mr Dzundza said he would be able to put his funding towards a range of support.

"They offered us more help than we hoped for,” he said.

"We had been struggling alone by ourselves for 14 years. Just to get this is like the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Dzundza will also be able to engage a physiotherapist and support workers to take him to the pool - something he used to love.

He said an occupational therapist will also help assess what support he can get in the house to make life a little easier and help him return to his garden, a long-time passion.

"If I can do that I think mentally I'm going to be a lot better off,” he said.

Mr Dzundza wants people recovering from a stroke to "never give up”.

"When I had the stroke, they said what you don't get back in three months you'll never get back, but it's not true,” he said.

"Keep trying and you will start to see improvement.

"You might not get back to the way you were, but you will get to a point where your life becomes worth living again.”