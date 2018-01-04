Dale Last's new year's resolutions

TO WORK with all the communities in my newly expanded electorate to provide jobs, improved services and reduced cost of living expenses.

I want to establish a second electorate office at Moranbah to improve accessibility for residents and a base from which to service the southern half of the electorate.

In my new position as Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines and Shadow Minister for North Queensland I want to work with industry groups and mining companies throughout the electorate to grow our communities and ensure we receive our fair share of the pie.

Dale Last, MP

Member for Burdekin