Menu
Login
News

Dale Last's new year's resolutions

Dale Last, MP.
Dale Last, MP.

TO WORK with all the communities in my newly expanded electorate to provide jobs, improved services and reduced cost of living expenses.

I want to establish a second electorate office at Moranbah to improve accessibility for residents and a base from which to service the southern half of the electorate.

In my new position as Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines and Shadow Minister for North Queensland I want to work with industry groups and mining companies throughout the electorate to grow our communities and ensure we receive our fair share of the pie.

Dale Last, MP

Member for Burdekin

Topics:  burdekin dale last new year's resolutions

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Exceeding expectations

Exceeding expectations

Wingless Sprints racer Jack Langley returned to the track this year, after a two seasons break, and closed his season with numerous wins to his name.

Top year, Emerald Brothers

SPORTSMANSHIP: Emerald Brothers Cricket Club have had some terrific support this year.

A year in review for Emerald Brothers Cricket Club.

Bluff local lifts Games baton

HONOUR: Bluff baton bearer Val Vesey looks forward to the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

Val Vesey was selected as a baton bearer to represent Bluff.

Biggest girl born in Queensland

WELCOME BUBBA: Maisie Lily Macdonald was the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital, biggest female born in Queensland and third-biggest baby born in Queensland.

Maisie Lily Macdonald is the biggest female born in Queensland.

Local Partners