Latrell Mitchell could play for the indigenous All Stars in the forwards.
Rugby League

Daley forecasts shock switch for Mitchell

by Staff writers
31st Jan 2020 11:40 AM

INDIGENOUS All Stars coach Laurie Daley has sprung a surprise by suggesting Latrell Mitchell could make a shock switch to the back row for the All Stars match.

Mitchell was a popular selection at fullback for the February 15 clash at Cbus Super Stadium, but match fitness concerns could reduce his playing time at the back.

Historically Daley has used players out of position, including retired Rabbitohs legend Greg Inglis and he may opt to take that route again to protect Mitchell from potential injury and bolster the size of his pack.

"The votes suggested he was always going to be fullback (and) I think the fans wanted to see him play there," Daley said.

"I'd say he won't be there for the whole 80 minutes, depending on how he goes, we might have to spell him at some stage.

"A lot of our players, particularly our outside backs, find themselves (spending) five or six minutes in the back-row just because we lack a bit of size and depth in the forwards.

"I'm not saying that Latrell may find himself there but I've done it before with Greg Inglis and Jack Wighton.

"Those bigger outside backs, I just tell them at the start of the week that they're probably going to play and share it around."

Latrell Mitchell will switch from centre to fullback at the Rabbitohs.
While he is unlikely to get a full game at fullback for the indigenous All Stars, Daley had little doubt Mitchell could make a successful long-term transition to the No.1 jersey at the Rabbitohs.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Latrell playing there (at fullback)," Daley said.

"He can the best player in the competition if he wants to be and applies himself, and hopefully he's set for a big year."

Mitchell began his Roosters career at his preferred position of fullback, but has played the bulk of his NRL and representative career in the centres.

