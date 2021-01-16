Menu
Architect, designer and husband of former Governor-General has died, aged 82
Dame Quentin Bryce’s husband Michael dies, aged 82

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2021 4:20 PM
Michael Bryce, the husband of former Australian Governor-general Dame Quentin Bryce, has died aged 82.

The decorated Australian architect and designer died in his Brisbane home overnight, surrounded by family.

Former official secretary to the Governor-General Stephen Brady told The Australian Mr Bryce passed away "after suffering from a protracted illness".

 

Michael Bryce (right) with wife Dame Quentin Bryce at QPAC in 2018.
Mr Bryce was born in Brisbane and gained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Queensland in 1962 before opening his own firm in Brisbane in the late 60s.

He was appointed Federal President of the Industrial Design Institute of Australia in 1979 and retired from his practice in 2008 upon the appointment of Ms Bryce as the 25th Governor-general of Australia.

Michael and Quentin Bryce were married in 1964.

They have two daughters, three sons, and ten grandchildren.

