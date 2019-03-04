Jess comes clean on MAFS affair

Jessika was forced to own up to the affair on radio.

Jessika was forced to own up to the affair on radio.

Jessika Power has been forced to come clean on her secret affair with intruder Dan Webb during an awkward appearance on breakfast radio.

Jessika's radio appearance coincided with New Idea today publishing photos of her and Dan kissing, leaving the admin assistant scrambling as to how to explain the pictures.

The Married At First Sight star was grilled over her relationship with Dan, who entered the show as an intruder this week, telling Nova's Fitzy and Wippa: "Dan is a good kisser, yeah."

"I've seen those, I've seen those," Jessika said of the New Idea photos. "Look there's times that I need Molly my publicist to tell me what I can and can't say, but the pictures are out."

During last week's dinner party Jessika said she was well and truly done with "husband" Mick and decided to set her sights on the other grooms.

She admitted to being "sexually attracted" to Nic Jovanovic but was rebuffed by him after taking him aside at the dinner party.

After the rejection Jessika turned her attention to intruder Dan Webb, openly flirting with him in full view of his "wife" Tamara Joy.

Speaking on Fitzy and Wippa, Jessika claimed Nic had led her on off-camera and producers had also encouraged her to make a move on him.

"Nic and I, we'd been filming for weeks and weeks, and we'd always had a really good friendship, a lot of banter back and forth, and the conversation that I brought him out (for) at that dinner party was to actually to ask him … I just wanted to bring him out to ask how he was going, then I did say I have developed feelings for you along the way, " Jessika said.

"I did think Nic is good looking, and he thinks I'm good looking. There's a lot you don't see on camera which doesn't make sense.

Jessika made her move on Dan during the dinner party, sparking a furious reaction from his ’wife’ Tamara Joy.

"But in the sense of pursuing him within the experiment … at the time it was a bit of a push from producers and things like that."

Jessika's flirting during the dinner party led to a tense commitment ceremony with Mick, but the 26-year-old revealed things would be getting even worse between the pair.

Mick also took a swipe at Jessika on Instagram last week, liking and replying to a comment that she was an "a***hole".

"Our relationship is, as you'll watch over the next couple of weeks, sort of starts to get a little bit toxic on both ends," Jessika said.

"When filming finished we didn't speak for a while, but look we went through this crazy experiment together, we have a lot of respect for each other, we chat here and there together - but it's not a lot."

Married At First Sight continues Monday 7.30pm on Nine.