Dance night away at ball

Rebekah_Yelland
| 10th Feb 2017 10:32 AM
HAVING A BALL: Emerald Outside School Hours Care is holding a Valentine's Ball to fundraise for an outdoor playground.
HAVING A BALL: Emerald Outside School Hours Care is holding a Valentine's Ball to fundraise for an outdoor playground.

VALENTINE'S Day is just a couple of sleeps away and, if you're stuck for a great gift idea, then tickets to the Emerald Outside School Hours Care fundraising ball is the answer.

Tickets to the Valentine's Ball are on sale until Monday, February 13 and, with already half sold, the centre's assistant director Sarah Euston is encouraging everyone to purchase one before they run out.

"The sale of the tickets are going great and fast,” she said.

"Book yourselves a table now for our Valentine's Ball as we do have a limited number of tickets on sale.”

Whether you are single or have a partner to share Valentine's Day with, Sarah said the night had been organised for everyone to enjoy themselves, regardless of their relationship status.

"We believe we have something for both singles and couples to enjoy on the night,” she said.

"We encourage group bookings, ladies' night out, boys' night out and groups of friends and families.”

The 18 years and older ball is on Saturday, February 18, at the Emerald Town Hall, starting from 6pm.

The Valentine's Ball features a host of local singers, including Tameaka Powell, Anna Farquhar, Kalesti Butler, Peter Haddrill, Sophie Phillis, Brent Rostirolla, Josh Nixon and the centre's Alysha Hunkin.

"We have a mystery guest coming from Brisbane, who is guaranteed to delight our guests with illusions and tricks, nothing like Emerald has experienced before,” Sarah said.

"We are really looking forward for a great night out and sharing it with our local community and to be able to thank everyone for supporting us.

"This event is to help raise funds for our non-profit centre to purchase and install a playground for the children. They are all very excited and can't wait to see what unfolds from our fundraising venture.”

Tickets are $70 per person, including a three-course dinner plus a complimentary drink and ticket into the lucky door prize on arrival.

Babysitting is available in the town hall supper room for $20 per child, including dinner and activities.

Topics:  emerald emerald outside school hours care whatson

Tickets to Valentine's Ball to make perfect gift for loved ones this Valentine's Day.

