Dancers ready to deliver concert

DANCE: Dancers are hard at work rehearsing for this weekends DanceEdge Emerald's 2018 Annual Dance Concert 80's on Demand - Now streaming hits from 1980-1989.

This will be senior dancer Hannah Herwin's 11th Annual Dance Concert, with Herwin stating not even a cold would stop her from performing this weekend.

"I've just come down with a cold which is a little bit concerning, but hopefully it's gone by the weekend,” she said.

"So far, rehearsal is going really well. The little kids are getting used to the stage quite quickly and all the dancers are amazing.

"Both the dancers and teachers have put a lot of effort in and it is really showing.”

Herwin, who started dancing with DanceEdge Emerald in 2007, said there was going to be a few surprises and laughs along the way.

"With dance co-ordinator Julie Kavanagh writing she always makes sure that it's not just dance, but that there is a bit of a storyline as well to keep the audience entertained while people are getting ready for the next dance,” she said.

The concert is to be held on Friday, November 9, and Saturday, November 10, with doors opening at 6pm for a 6.30pm show time.

Tickets are available from the Emerald Dance Centre for $15 for adults, $10 for students/concessions or $40 for a family ticket, which is two adults and two children. This covers the cost of entry and a program for the show.

There will also be a canteen running which has yummy roast rolls, assorted drinks and snacks for sale.

For rehearsal photos, see page 54.