Dancers set for event

LOOKING BRIGHT: Floor Bandits hard at work rehearsing for the 2018 Annual Dance Concert. Contributed

Dancers are ready to wow the audience next weekend at DanceEdge Emerald's 2018 Annual Dance Concert 80's on Demand - Now streaming hits from 1980-1989.

Dancedge Emerald Dance Co-ordinator Julie Kavanagh said each year the end of year concert is based around booktales and this year a music decade was chosen.

"Members of the audience can expect some wonderful, exciting and entertaining performances by all students of all ages,” she said.

"Our dancers start at three-and-a-half years to adults and they will be showcasing tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, hip hop and acro. We will have first time performers as well as our seasoned dancers.

"Our annual concert is the culmination of the years work and is a wonderful way to showcase our incredible, enthusiastic dancers and to say thank you to our parents and teachers for all their help and support throughout the year.

"Without the support of local businesses and community, holding an annual concert would be more difficult.”

Ms Kavanagh said excitement is building with their photo day to be held tomorrow, followed by a very busy and tiresome rehearsal week.

The concert is to be held on Friday, November 9, and Saturday, November 10, with doors opening at 6pm for a 6.30pm show time.

The concert will be held at the Emerald Town Hall, with additional staging supplied by the Emerald Show Society and sound and lighting supplied by Audio & Lighting Services Queenland.

Tickets are available from the Emerald Dance Centre, or at the Emerald Town Hall during rehearsal week (November 5-8 from 4-6pm). Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for students/concessions or $40 for a family ticket, which is two adults and two children. This covers the cost of entry and a program for the show.

There will also be a canteen running which has yummy roast rolls, hot dogs, assorted drinks and snacks for sale during the show.