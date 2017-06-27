Dancers to take centre stage

Katarina Parlato, Shara Van Hees and Emma Howard were second in the Classical/National/Demi-Character Duo/Trio Senior at the Emerald Dance Eisteddfod last year.

TWINKLE toes, dynamic duos and sizzling solos, there is a whole lot of talent on show at the Emerald Dance Eisteddfod.

The dance eisteddfod starts today and will run until Saturday, July 1, at the Emerald Town Hall.

The eisteddfod is split into three sessions a day, starting at 8.30am and is scheduled to finish by 9pm each night.

Director Jane Davis said the event has grown in popularity steadily in the six years it had been held.

"I think its grown because of the environment we create,” she explained.

"It is competitive but it's also about getting out there.

"We try to choose adjudicators that reflect supporting dance quality rather than just technical dance skill.

"We look at dance as an art form not just a competition.”

Mrs Davis said the dance community in Emerald was used to travelling so when, holding their own competition, they drew on that knowledge to provide competitors coming to town with a welcoming experience.

It is also the organising committee's attention to detail that ensures a good week for the competitors and their families.

"It's going to be really good quality entertainment, when you have travelling students you get students who do a lot of work in dance plus all the local students,” she said.

"The eisteddfod is also a good chance for local families to see how their kids perform.”

The eight-day event will involve 3000 competitors takes part with more than 2000 entries scheduled to take centre stage in coming days.

Dancers from northern, central and western regions will take part, with more than 600 families expected to travel to Emerald for the eisteddfod.

A canteen and dance supplies shop will be open throughout the week.