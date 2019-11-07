Dancing into the holiday season

GET INVOLVED: Fancy footwork expected at the Capella old time Christmas dances.

PULL out the dancing shoes and make your way to Capella for a night full of festivities to kickstart the Christmas season.

The Capella Old Time Christmas Dance will whisk guests back to the “good ol’ days” with a 27-dance program for all ages.

Noela Milne, who participated in the weekly dances, said it would be a great chance to show the younger generations just how fun dancing could be.

“In the cities they have regular dances but there isn’t really anything like that out this way,” she said.

“It’s good to encourage it. It’s a fun, family friendly environment.

“We’ve got primary school kids doing the dances and even the adults get the kids up to dance. They look really good and they pick it up really quickly.”

Christmas will be the theme of the night, with a Christmas tree, tinsel and candy canes galore.

Mrs Milne said everyone was encouraged to get involved, or if they preferred, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment.

A range of classic children’s songs, like the chicken dance and nutbush, will get the whole family involved.

She said it was a great chance for families and friends to gather and enjoy a festive night out.

“It’s a good social evening, we have people who can’t dance but just come to watch and hear the music,” Mrs Milne said.

“Most of the people jump up and have a go and, if you don’t know how, just follow the people around you, just enjoy it.”

There will be lucky door prizes and raffles and tea, coffee and supper will be offered.

Christmas tunes will flow from the Peak Downs Community Hall on Saturday, November 16. Doors open at 7.30pm with the music starting at 8pm.

Entry costs $10 for adults, while all ages under 21-years are free.