Dancing to deliver funds

BIG EFFORT: Donna Eriksen and Peta Miller from Look Good Feel Better accept the cheque for $8000 from Jo Rosenblatt and Boots 'n' All. Contributed

EMERALD line dancing Group, Boots 'n' All, has organised a variety of fundraising activities for charities close to members' hearts in the past two years.

These activities include fundraising raffles, such as Easter raffles, Mother's Day raffles and Christmas raffles.

Boots 'n' All also hold a workshop every two years with world renowned choreographer and instructor Gordon Elliott, with all profits raised going toward local charities.

Altogether, a total of $11,000 has been donated this year - $8000 to the Look Good Feel Better program run through the local Neighbourhood Centre, $1500 to Angel Flight and $1500 to Girls Got Heart, a charity that raises money for the Rural Heart Bus.

Recently, the Emerald line dancing group was proud to donate a big cheque of $8000 to Look Good Feel Better representatives.

Boots 'n' All instructor Jo Rosenblatt said they donated to Look Good Feel Better because they worked with people who suffered from the ill effects of cancer treatment.

"We have had, and continue to have, people in our group affected by cancer,” she said. "It's sort of a bit close to home and close to our heart.”

This year marked the second workshop that Boots 'n' All has hosted for Gordon Elliott and raised an astounding $3500.

"We thought we would use the opportunity of having one of these workshops every two years to raise money for our local community,” Ms Rosenblatt said. "It is important to give back to the community and help in any way we can.”