Arzani confirms worst possible news

CelticÕs Daniel Arzani goes off injured during the Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park, Dundee. Picture date: Wednesday October 31, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Dundee. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

CelticÕs Daniel Arzani goes off injured during the Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park, Dundee. Picture date: Wednesday October 31, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Dundee. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SOCCEROOS winger Daniel Arzani has confirmed that he will have surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling him out at least until the end of this season.

Promising to return "better than ever", Arzani revealed that a knee surgeon had confirmed the initial diagnosis of a torn ACL, suffered after falling awkwardly just 18 minutes into his Celtic debut against Dundee last week.

It means he will miss the Asian Cup in January, and possibly the start of World Cup qualifiers next year depending on the prognosis for his recovery.

"This is also a very tough time for me as I received the bad news today that I will indeed need an ACL op (operation)," Arzani posted on Instagram on Tuesday after visiting a knee specialist in Spain.

Initial fears of a torn ACL were confirmed when Arzani visited world-renowned knee surgeon Ramon Cugat in Barcelona.

Cugat has treated numerous high-profile players including Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Argentine ace Sergio Aguero. Arzani will have soon have a knee reconstruction, which usually requires at least nine months of rehabilitation.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time out of their day to show support and love," Arzani wrote.

" ...This is however the beginning of my journey and I promise to be back better than ever. Day 1 road to recovery starts now."

Daniel Arzani receives treatment.

In a statement, Football Federation Australia said its "performance staff will continue to liaise with Celtic and Daniel regarding his injury and rehabilitation and provide support, advice, and expertise however required."

The 19-year-old only made his professional debut in January, but had impressed with several cameos at the World Cup and was expected to play a leading role at the Asian Cup.

- with AAP