Menu
Login
Daniel Ricciardo suffered his seventh retirement of the season in Austin.
Daniel Ricciardo suffered his seventh retirement of the season in Austin.
Motoring

Why Ricciardo is facing two more years of punching walls

by Jack Austin
25th Oct 2018 8:09 AM

DANIEL Ricciardo can look forward to another bleak two years marred by engine problems and unfinished races with Renault, according to Red Bull chief adviser Helmut Marko.

The Aussie raged, flipping the bird before putting his first through the wall, on the weekend at the US Grand Prix after yet another DNF following more engine power failure.

And his woes will continue, predicts Marko, with Ricciardo not getting a break from the Renault engine which has scuppered any plans for a title challenge in his final year at Red Bull.

﻿﻿Get every remaining F1 practice, qualifying and race LIVE & EXCLUSIVE. SIGN UP TODAY!

Red Bull, however, will switch to Honda power units next year and Marko thinks that will put the team on the correct trajectory for Max Verstappen to win the Drivers' Championship in 2019 - something which will only add to the frustration of Ricciardo.

"Poor him, he will have to live with these problems for another two years," Marko said.

"Next year with the Honda engine I think we can fight for the world championship, the project is really very good and I'm absolutely serious."

﻿FORMULA ONE: Kimi Raikkonen reveals truth behind Sauber decision

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered most from the Renault engine’s reliability in 2018.
Daniel Ricciardo has suffered most from the Renault engine’s reliability in 2018.

The US Grand Prix was Ricciardo's seventh DNF of the 2018 season, while his teammate Verstappen soared from 18th on the grid to finish second, and team principal Christian Horner empathised with his outgoing driver's plight in the immediate aftermath in Austin.

"It's a crying shame for Daniel, I feel so sorry for him," Horner said. "He's just taken his frustration out on his room by putting his fist through the wall, which you can totally relate to.

"He doesn't blame the team in any way. He knows we're doing everything we can, it's just one of those things."

daniel ricciardio f1 motoring

Top Stories

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News The annual Mayfair Halloween event is back, bringing trick or treaters of all ages to the streets of Emerald.

    • 25th Oct 2018 7:05 AM
    Children run for Daniel

    Children run for Daniel

    News Students dress in red and run laps to promote stranger danger.

    Learning from the great outdoors

    Learning from the great outdoors

    News Children get their hands dirty whilst learning from nature.

    Click and collect now available

    Click and collect now available

    News Moranbah residents can now shop online.

    Local Partners