Man finds a snaky character hanging above his bed

Sayle Johnston got the shock of his life on Saturday night when he discovered a gargantuan python hanging from the rafters of his bedroom.

Sayle Johnston got the shock of his life on Saturday night when he discovered a gargantuan python hanging from the rafters of his bedroom.

COCONUT Grove resident Sayle Johnston got the shock of his life on Saturday night when he discovered a gargantuan python hanging from the rafters of his bedroom.

Unbeknown to Mr Johnston, 24, the big reptile had been sharing his living space with him for an unknown period of time, with the snake hanging out in the ceiling space while Mr Johnston was doing university studies a few feet below.

"I was in my room studying, I'm doing a degree at the moment. I was up until midnight, turned around, went out of the bedroom and walked out from right underneath it," he told the NT News.

"I went to the kitchen and came back in, and dropped what I was holding.

"This f*cking huge snake was in my room, and I was right underneath it."

The snake was estimated to be over 3m long.

Mr Johnston then proceeded to wake up his housemate to come and witness the big behemoth. Being past midnight, the pair decided it would be rude to contact a snake catcher, so Mr Johnston decided to leave the snake be and sought refuge at his girlfriend's house.

"We didn't want to call the snake catcher, I thought it'd be rude to wake him up," he said.

"I just left him be, and didn't end up sleeping in the bed. I went to my girlfriend's place."

After returning the next day, Mr Johnston's unexpected squatter had vacated the room, heading off to greener pastures.

"He'd moved on, but I've heard a few noises in the night since then," Mr Johnston chuckled.

"I'm not sure that I'm hearing the snake, but everything I hear now sounds like it is to me.

"I've definitely been checking under the bed each night. I'm a bit worried, but what do you do? Just have to move on."

Originally published as Darwin man finds 3m snake hanging from bedroom rafters