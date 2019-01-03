Menu
Login
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
Health

Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Jan 2019 3:32 PM

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.

darwin editors picks health meningococcal preventable disease

Top Stories

    Family pays tribute to loved ones

    Family pays tribute to loved ones

    News Emerald New Years Eve race celebration drew a huge crowd of at least 1200 racegoers to see in the new year.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Positive outlook for the region this year

    Positive outlook for the region this year

    News Business forecast seems to be looking up for the region.

    Hit a round of golf after dark

    Hit a round of golf after dark

    News Enjoy a fun night out at the Springsure Golf Bash.

    Police out in force

    Police out in force

    News CQ driver caught with Sunday's highest drink driving reading.

    Local Partners