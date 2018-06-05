Menu
Data breach rocks major Queensland sports club

by Sally Coates
5th Jun 2018 6:46 AM

THE CEO of a prominent Gold Coast club has assured its 70,000 past and present members their personal data is safe after the organisation fell victim to a cyber attack in March.

Southport Sharks CEO Dean Bowtell said the club had been affected by a malicious software virus, potentially affecting past and present members prior to March 9, 2018.

Southport Sharks is the latest victim of cyber data attacks.
"Southport Sharks takes the privacy and security of its data very seriously and wants to be open and transparent about this incident," Mr Bowtell said.

Mackenzie's Sports Bar, Southport Sharks Australian Football Club.
"While there is no evidence that any personal information was accessed or misused, as a precaution we have informed approximately 70,000 people about this incident so that they can take steps to prevent any potential misuse of their information."

Southport Sharks figure of 70,000 email recipients included employees, members, events/functions centre customers including online inquiries and corporate partners.

NEAFL trial game Southport v Redland Bombers. Sharks Brandon Chadwick. Picture by Scott Fletcher
Mr Bowtell assured email recipients that their credit card details, Tax File Numbers or driver's license details had not been affected by the incident.

Information at risk included name, gender, date of birth, address, telephone number, email address, next of kin, employment status, membership number, photograph, company details, invoices and bank account details where applicable.

