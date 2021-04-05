Date of first Rocky Zoo meerkat encounters announced

Rockhampton Zoo will be offering its first ever meerkat experience in April. PHOTO: Lachlan Berlin

Rockhampton Zoo has announced the start date for their new meerkat encounters, just in time for the Easter holidays.

Visitors will be able to book a time to be able to get up and close with the cute little creatures inside their enclosure, for the first time in the council-owned zoo’s history.

Rockhampton Regional Council spokesperson for Sports, Parks and Public Spaces councillor Cherie Rutherford said she was thrilled to announce that these encounters would be open during the school holidays.

“I am absolutely delighted that this is something visitors will be able to experience here at our amazing zoo so soon, and I can promise you it’s not going to disappoint,” Cr Rutherford said.

The first date people will be able to participate in the meerkat encounters will by Tuesday, April 6.

Visitors can book from April 1, and each encounter was expected to run for 25 minutes.

“During this time you will be in the meerkat enclosure, feed them, take photos – all while learning about them from our amazing keepers,” Cr Rutherford said.

“To the keepers’ credit, the meerkats have grown even more comfortable with new people and it is very likely they will even sit right beside you or right on top of your head.

“For me, what makes this even more special is that all the while, you are also helping animal conservation – with 15 per cent of all ticket sales going directly to projects that support animals in the wild.”

She said there’s been so much talk and excitement about the new meerkat encounters across the community.

Bookings are essential and tickets will cost $100 per person, or $300 for families.

To book, click here.